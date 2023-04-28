MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg baseball celebrated a win over Gettysburg with some JoJo’s Pizza — but it was more than just a slice for the Wildcats.

The team got together with JoJo’s to fundraise for senior Luke Morgan, who hasn’t been able to play this season due to an enlarged heart. He received a heart transplant two months ago and is progressing well as he hopes to get back on the diamond. In the meantime, JoJo’s spent the day donating 20 percent of sales to Luke’s GoFundMe for medical bills.

“It means the world to me just the support I’ve received through everything, it’s been so much and this… everything,” Morgan said. “They’ve always been there for me and they always supported me and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

“He’s got spirit, he loves life, he is as positive a kid as I’ve ever coached through this whole process,” Mechanicsburg head baseball coach Clay McAllister said. “Because of his spirit, because of being positive, being a good teammate, his teammates love him. That’s awesome, that’s what it’s all about.”

Morgan plans to reclassify to the class of 2024 and take the field for the Wildcats next season.