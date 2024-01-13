YORK, P.a. (WHTM) — York Suburban is hosting Hoops 4 Harmony all weekend, a high school hoops showcase over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend to support anti-racism initiatives, and a familiar face came back to the Midstate as part of the three day basketball marathon.

Former Cedar Cliff star Olivia Jones was back with her new team Westtown taking on Delone Catholic, and the state finalist and her teammates were too much for the Squires. Westtown led 19-2 after a quarter on their way to a 67-30 win.