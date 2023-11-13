YORK HAVEN, Pa. (WHTM) – The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars season came to an end on Saturday with the final race held at BAPS Motor Speedway.
Danny Dietrich took the $25,000 prize for the Les Stewart Showdown with a first-place finish at BAPS.
Dietrich finished his season with six wins and 53 top-ten finishes.
Dietrich was in a battle with Freddie Rahmer for the championship; Dietrich had to win first place with Rahmer finishing 10th or worse for Dietrich to clinch the 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars Championship.
Rahmer came in 8th place to earn his first J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars championship title. Rahmer finished the season in the top spot for the first time in his racing career with 1503 points and 17 series wins. Rahmer edged out Dietrich for the crown by just four points.
Rahmer will be awarded $5,000 as the series champion.
Rahmer’s championship season was highlighted by top-ten finishes in 47 races with 17 first-place finishes, four seconds, six thirds, three fourths and two fifths. The Salfordville, Pennsylvania native won 14 times at Lincoln Speedway, becoming the track’s point champion for the season. Rahmer also earned the Williams Grove point title with two wins on the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania track.
After 90 races across 10 tracks, the final points standings for the 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars Series season are as follows:
LISTING: position, car number, driver, points, series wins
1. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 1503 17
2. 48 Danny Dietrich 1499 6
3. 23 Devon Borden 1087 7
4. 19 Brent Marks 1084 10
5. 39m Anthony Macri 972 7
6. 12 Lance Dewease 721 4
7. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 656 3
8. 13 Justin Peck 618 1
9. 27s Dylan Norris 549 1
10. 2D Chase Dietz 527 3
11. 5 Dylan Cisney 487 2
12. 11 T J Stutts 463
13. 99M Kyle Moody 457 1
14. 75/5 Tyler Ross 452
15. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 440 3
16. 5w Lucas Wolfe 401 2
17. 45 Jeff Halligan 358 1
18. 69 Cameron Smith 339
19. 17B Steve Buckwalter 338 2
20. 24 Rico Abreu 331 4
21. 7BC Tyler Courtney 309 3
22. 12 Blane Heimbach 297 1
23. 26 Zeb Wise 288 3
24. 49 Brad Sweet 277 2
25. 55 Mike Wagner 268
26. 69k Logan Wagner 267 1
27. 2 David Gravel 249 1
28. 88 Brandon Rahmer 244
29. 8 Billy Dietrich 227
30. 67 Justin Whittall 218
31. 19 Aaron Bollinger 211
32. 1x Chad Trout 200
33. 1s Logan Schuchart 187 1
34. 33 Gerard McIntyre Jr 185
35. 11 Cory Eliason 179
36. 38 Cory Haas 171
37. 21 Brian Brown 170 1
38. 41 Carson Macedo 165
39. 35/11a Austin Bishop 163
40. 16 Matt Campbell 155
41. 1 Hunter Scheurenburg 116
42. 66 Ryan Newton 109
43. 57 Kyle Larson 105
44. 33w Michael Walter II 101
45. 19R Mark Smith 98 1
46. 6/10x Ryan Smith 97
47. 58 Tanner Thorson 93
48. 47K Kody Lehman 90 1
49. 95 Garrett Bard 90
50. 9P Parker Price Miller 89
51. 69 Tim Glatfelter 78
52. 69k Daryn Pittman 77
53. 18 Giovanni Scelzi 72
54. 35 Jason Shultz 71
55. 17 Sheldon Haudenschild 68
56. 83 James McFadden 60
57. 55 Kerry Madsen 56
57. 15 Donny Schatz 56
59. 5 Glenndon Forsythe 54
60. 95 Kody Hartlaub 53
61. 35 Tyler Esh 52
62. 00 Chris Frank 51
63. 32 Dale Blaney 50 1
64. 23 Chris Arnold 50
65. 10x Reese Nowatarski 49
66. 9R/58 Chase Randall 48
67. 20 Ryan Taylor 46
67. 27s Alan Krimes 46
67. 90 Jordan Givler 46
67. 33 Riley Emig 46
71. 4 Zane Rudisill 45
72. 5 Spencer Bayston 43
73. 00K Kyle Spence 42
74. 11P Tim Wagaman II 35
74. 17 Cole Young 35
76. 22E Nash Ely 34
77. 77 Derek Locke 32
77. 55 Dominic Melair 32
79. 67 J J Loss 30
79. 2 A J Flick 30
79. 11 Mike Thompson 30
82. 20 Tim Buckwalter 25
82. 1a Jacob Allen 25
82. 29 Brent Shearer 25
82. 39m Justin Sanders 25
82. 78 Dale Sweikert 25
87. 5K Jake Karklin 24
88. 15H Sam Hafertepe Jr 22
89. 99 Devin Adams 20
90. 66a Cody Fletcher 18
90. 27 Chris Windom 18
90. 9 Kasey Kahne 18
93. 47 Adam Carberry 16
93. 1m Landon Myers 16
93. Cap Henry 16
93. 3 Will Brunson 16
93. 1w Jim Siegel 16
98. 77K Steven Kisamore 14
98. 7 Trey Hivner 14
100. 22R Dustin Prettyleaf 12
100. 11H Hayden Miller 12
100. 7K Dan Shetler 12
100. 28F Davie Franek 12
100. 1T Tanner Holmes 12
100. 55 Dallas Schott 12
106. 41 Logan Rumsey 10
106. 77K Tyler Bear 10
106. 10 Paulie Colagiovanni 10
106. 32 Kyle Smith 10
106. 85 Josh Beamer 10
106. 85 Ricky Dieva 10