YORK HAVEN, Pa. (WHTM) – The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars season came to an end on Saturday with the final race held at BAPS Motor Speedway.

Danny Dietrich took the $25,000 prize for the Les Stewart Showdown with a first-place finish at BAPS.

Dietrich finished his season with six wins and 53 top-ten finishes.

Dietrich was in a battle with Freddie Rahmer for the championship; Dietrich had to win first place with Rahmer finishing 10th or worse for Dietrich to clinch the 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars Championship.

Rahmer came in 8th place to earn his first J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars championship title. Rahmer finished the season in the top spot for the first time in his racing career with 1503 points and 17 series wins. Rahmer edged out Dietrich for the crown by just four points.

Rahmer will be awarded $5,000 as the series champion.

Rahmer’s championship season was highlighted by top-ten finishes in 47 races with 17 first-place finishes, four seconds, six thirds, three fourths and two fifths. The Salfordville, Pennsylvania native won 14 times at Lincoln Speedway, becoming the track’s point champion for the season. Rahmer also earned the Williams Grove point title with two wins on the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania track.

After 90 races across 10 tracks, the final points standings for the 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars Series season are as follows:

LISTING: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

1. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 1503 17

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 1499 6

3. 23 Devon Borden 1087 7

4. 19 Brent Marks 1084 10

5. 39m Anthony Macri 972 7

6. 12 Lance Dewease 721 4

7. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 656 3

8. 13 Justin Peck 618 1

9. 27s Dylan Norris 549 1

10. 2D Chase Dietz 527 3

11. 5 Dylan Cisney 487 2

12. 11 T J Stutts 463

13. 99M Kyle Moody 457 1

14. 75/5 Tyler Ross 452

15. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 440 3

16. 5w Lucas Wolfe 401 2

17. 45 Jeff Halligan 358 1

18. 69 Cameron Smith 339

19. 17B Steve Buckwalter 338 2

20. 24 Rico Abreu 331 4

21. 7BC Tyler Courtney 309 3

22. 12 Blane Heimbach 297 1

23. 26 Zeb Wise 288 3

24. 49 Brad Sweet 277 2

25. 55 Mike Wagner 268

26. 69k Logan Wagner 267 1

27. 2 David Gravel 249 1

28. 88 Brandon Rahmer 244

29. 8 Billy Dietrich 227

30. 67 Justin Whittall 218

31. 19 Aaron Bollinger 211

32. 1x Chad Trout 200

33. 1s Logan Schuchart 187 1

34. 33 Gerard McIntyre Jr 185

35. 11 Cory Eliason 179

36. 38 Cory Haas 171

37. 21 Brian Brown 170 1

38. 41 Carson Macedo 165

39. 35/11a Austin Bishop 163

40. 16 Matt Campbell 155

41. 1 Hunter Scheurenburg 116

42. 66 Ryan Newton 109

43. 57 Kyle Larson 105

44. 33w Michael Walter II 101

45. 19R Mark Smith 98 1

46. 6/10x Ryan Smith 97

47. 58 Tanner Thorson 93

48. 47K Kody Lehman 90 1

49. 95 Garrett Bard 90

50. 9P Parker Price Miller 89

51. 69 Tim Glatfelter 78

52. 69k Daryn Pittman 77

53. 18 Giovanni Scelzi 72

54. 35 Jason Shultz 71

55. 17 Sheldon Haudenschild 68

56. 83 James McFadden 60

57. 55 Kerry Madsen 56

57. 15 Donny Schatz 56

59. 5 Glenndon Forsythe 54

60. 95 Kody Hartlaub 53

61. 35 Tyler Esh 52

62. 00 Chris Frank 51

63. 32 Dale Blaney 50 1

64. 23 Chris Arnold 50

65. 10x Reese Nowatarski 49

66. 9R/58 Chase Randall 48

67. 20 Ryan Taylor 46

67. 27s Alan Krimes 46

67. 90 Jordan Givler 46

67. 33 Riley Emig 46

71. 4 Zane Rudisill 45

72. 5 Spencer Bayston 43

73. 00K Kyle Spence 42

74. 11P Tim Wagaman II 35

74. 17 Cole Young 35

76. 22E Nash Ely 34

77. 77 Derek Locke 32

77. 55 Dominic Melair 32

79. 67 J J Loss 30

79. 2 A J Flick 30

79. 11 Mike Thompson 30

82. 20 Tim Buckwalter 25

82. 1a Jacob Allen 25

82. 29 Brent Shearer 25

82. 39m Justin Sanders 25

82. 78 Dale Sweikert 25

87. 5K Jake Karklin 24

88. 15H Sam Hafertepe Jr 22

89. 99 Devin Adams 20

90. 66a Cody Fletcher 18

90. 27 Chris Windom 18

90. 9 Kasey Kahne 18

93. 47 Adam Carberry 16

93. 1m Landon Myers 16

93. Cap Henry 16

93. 3 Will Brunson 16

93. 1w Jim Siegel 16

98. 77K Steven Kisamore 14

98. 7 Trey Hivner 14

100. 22R Dustin Prettyleaf 12

100. 11H Hayden Miller 12

100. 7K Dan Shetler 12

100. 28F Davie Franek 12

100. 1T Tanner Holmes 12

100. 55 Dallas Schott 12

106. 41 Logan Rumsey 10

106. 77K Tyler Bear 10

106. 10 Paulie Colagiovanni 10

106. 32 Kyle Smith 10

106. 85 Josh Beamer 10

106. 85 Ricky Dieva 10