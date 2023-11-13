YORK HAVEN, Pa. (WHTM) – The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars season came to an end on Saturday with the final race held at BAPS Motor Speedway.

Danny Dietrich took the $25,000 prize for the Les Stewart Showdown with a first-place finish at BAPS.

Dietrich finished his season with six wins and 53 top-ten finishes.

Dietrich was in a battle with Freddie Rahmer for the championship; Dietrich had to win first place with Rahmer finishing 10th or worse for Dietrich to clinch the 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars Championship.

Rahmer came in 8th place to earn his first J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars championship title. Rahmer finished the season in the top spot for the first time in his racing career with 1503 points and 17 series wins. Rahmer edged out Dietrich for the crown by just four points.

Rahmer will be awarded $5,000 as the series champion.

Rahmer’s championship season was highlighted by top-ten finishes in 47 races with 17 first-place finishes, four seconds, six thirds, three fourths and two fifths. The Salfordville, Pennsylvania native won 14 times at Lincoln Speedway, becoming the track’s point champion for the season. Rahmer also earned the Williams Grove point title with two wins on the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania track.

After 90 races across 10 tracks, the final points standings for the 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars Series season are as follows:

LISTING: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

1.    8/51    Freddie Rahmer    1503    17
2.    48    Danny Dietrich    1499    6
3.    23    Devon Borden    1087    7
4.    19    Brent Marks    1084    10
5.    39m    Anthony Macri    972    7
6.    12    Lance Dewease    721    4
7.    27    Troy Wagaman Jr    656    3
8.    13    Justin Peck    618    1
9.    27s    Dylan Norris    549    1
10.    2D    Chase Dietz    527    3
11.    5    Dylan Cisney    487    2
12.    11    T J Stutts    463
13.    99M    Kyle Moody    457    1
14.    75/5    Tyler Ross    452
15.    91    Kyle Reinhardt    440    3
16.    5w    Lucas Wolfe    401    2
17.    45    Jeff Halligan    358    1
18.    69    Cameron Smith    339
19.    17B    Steve Buckwalter    338    2
20.    24    Rico Abreu    331    4
21.    7BC    Tyler Courtney    309    3
22.    12    Blane Heimbach    297    1
23.    26    Zeb Wise    288    3
24.    49    Brad Sweet    277    2
25.    55    Mike Wagner    268
26.    69k    Logan Wagner    267    1
27.    2    David Gravel    249    1
28.    88    Brandon Rahmer    244
29.    8    Billy Dietrich    227
30.    67    Justin Whittall    218
31.    19    Aaron Bollinger    211
32.    1x    Chad Trout    200
33.    1s    Logan Schuchart    187    1
34.    33    Gerard McIntyre Jr    185
35.    11    Cory Eliason    179
36.    38    Cory Haas    171
37.    21    Brian Brown    170    1
38.    41    Carson Macedo    165
39.    35/11a    Austin Bishop    163
40.    16    Matt Campbell    155
41.    1    Hunter Scheurenburg    116
42.    66    Ryan Newton    109
43.    57    Kyle Larson    105
44.    33w    Michael Walter II    101
45.    19R    Mark Smith    98    1
46.    6/10x    Ryan Smith    97
47.    58    Tanner Thorson    93
48.    47K    Kody Lehman    90    1
49.    95    Garrett Bard    90
50.    9P    Parker Price Miller    89
51.    69    Tim Glatfelter    78
52.    69k    Daryn Pittman    77
53.    18    Giovanni Scelzi    72
54.    35    Jason Shultz    71
55.    17    Sheldon Haudenschild    68
56.    83    James McFadden    60
57.    55    Kerry Madsen    56
57.    15    Donny Schatz    56
59.    5    Glenndon Forsythe    54
60.    95    Kody Hartlaub    53
61.    35    Tyler Esh    52
62.    00    Chris Frank    51
63.    32    Dale Blaney    50    1
64.    23    Chris Arnold    50
65.    10x    Reese Nowatarski    49
66.    9R/58    Chase Randall    48
67.    20    Ryan Taylor    46
67.    27s    Alan Krimes    46
67.    90    Jordan Givler    46
67.    33    Riley Emig    46
71.    4    Zane Rudisill    45
72.    5    Spencer Bayston    43
73.    00K    Kyle Spence    42
74.    11P    Tim Wagaman II    35
74.    17    Cole Young    35
76.    22E    Nash Ely    34
77.    77    Derek Locke    32
77.    55    Dominic Melair    32
79.    67    J J Loss    30
79.    2    A J Flick    30
79.    11    Mike Thompson    30
82.    20    Tim Buckwalter    25
82.    1a    Jacob Allen    25
82.    29    Brent Shearer    25
82.    39m    Justin Sanders    25
82.    78    Dale Sweikert    25
87.    5K    Jake Karklin    24
88.    15H    Sam Hafertepe Jr    22
89.    99    Devin Adams    20
90.    66a    Cody Fletcher    18
90.    27    Chris Windom    18
90.    9    Kasey Kahne    18
93.    47    Adam Carberry    16
93.    1m    Landon Myers    16
93.    Cap Henry    16
93.    3    Will Brunson    16
93.    1w    Jim Siegel    16
98.    77K    Steven Kisamore    14
98.    7    Trey Hivner    14
100.    22R    Dustin Prettyleaf    12
100.    11H    Hayden Miller    12
100.    7K    Dan Shetler    12
100.    28F    Davie Franek    12
100.    1T    Tanner Holmes    12
100.    55    Dallas Schott    12
106.    41    Logan Rumsey    10
106.    77K    Tyler Bear    10
106.    10    Paulie Colagiovanni    10
106.    32    Kyle Smith    10
106.    85    Josh Beamer    10
106.    85    Ricky Dieva    10