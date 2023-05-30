PORT ROYAL, Pa. (WHTM) – Lance Dewease earned his second and third win of the season during the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars four-show run with the Tezos All Stars.

Sunday night’s finale ended with Dewease taking home the $29,000 winner share in his second win of the weekend.

The action kicked off Thursday at Bridgeport Motorsports Park in New Jersey with Tyler Courtney cruising into victory lane. The events moved to Williams Grove Speedway Friday where Dewease secured his first weekend win and second season win.

Moving to Lincoln Speedway on Saturday, Freddie Rahmer earned his fifth point series win of the year. The day also kicked off the two-day Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal Speedway with the All Stars. The first night of the event saw Anthony Macri take the top spot before Macri took home the big money.

Macri is now the point leader by five points over Danny Dietrich and Freddie Rahmer.

The standings are as follows.

Listing; position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 5/28

1.    39M    Anthony Macri        576    4
2.    48    Danny Dietrich        571    1
3.    8/51    Freddie Rahmer        504    5
4.    23    Devon Borden        421    2
5.    19    Brent Marks            316    2
6.    69K    Lance Dewease        291    3
7.    99m    Kyle Moody            248    1
8.    44    Dylan Norris            220    1
9.    2D    Chase Dietz            218    2
10.    13    Justin Peck            203    1
11.    91    Kyle Reinhardt        186
12.    5    Dylan Cisney            180    1
13.    45    Jeff Halligan            158
14.    75/5    Tyler Ross            147
15.    26    Zeb Wise            144    1
16.    5e    Brandon Rahmer        127
17.    67    Justin Whittall        118
18.    5w    Lucas Wolfe            113    1
19    24    Rico Abreu            105    1
19.    49    Brad Sweet            105    1
21.    55    Mike Wagner            103
22.    1x    Chad Trout            97
23.    16    Matt Campbell        94
24.    12    Blane Heimbach        85    1
25.    11    T J Stutts            84

The J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cards will be back on the track Thursday for the Greg Hodnett Foundation race at BAPS Motor Speedway. The point series will continue on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway.

On Saturday Port Royal Speedway and Lincoln Speedway will each host shows with Lincoln Speedway holding the Steve Smith Tribute Race.