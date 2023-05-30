PORT ROYAL, Pa. (WHTM) – Lance Dewease earned his second and third win of the season during the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars four-show run with the Tezos All Stars.

Sunday night’s finale ended with Dewease taking home the $29,000 winner share in his second win of the weekend.

The action kicked off Thursday at Bridgeport Motorsports Park in New Jersey with Tyler Courtney cruising into victory lane. The events moved to Williams Grove Speedway Friday where Dewease secured his first weekend win and second season win.

Moving to Lincoln Speedway on Saturday, Freddie Rahmer earned his fifth point series win of the year. The day also kicked off the two-day Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal Speedway with the All Stars. The first night of the event saw Anthony Macri take the top spot before Macri took home the big money.

Macri is now the point leader by five points over Danny Dietrich and Freddie Rahmer.

The standings are as follows.

Listing; position, car number, driver, points, series wins After 5/28 1. 39M Anthony Macri 576 4

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 571 1

3. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 504 5

4. 23 Devon Borden 421 2

5. 19 Brent Marks 316 2

6. 69K Lance Dewease 291 3

7. 99m Kyle Moody 248 1

8. 44 Dylan Norris 220 1

9. 2D Chase Dietz 218 2

10. 13 Justin Peck 203 1

11. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 186

12. 5 Dylan Cisney 180 1

13. 45 Jeff Halligan 158

14. 75/5 Tyler Ross 147

15. 26 Zeb Wise 144 1

16. 5e Brandon Rahmer 127

17. 67 Justin Whittall 118

18. 5w Lucas Wolfe 113 1

19 24 Rico Abreu 105 1

19. 49 Brad Sweet 105 1

21. 55 Mike Wagner 103

22. 1x Chad Trout 97

23. 16 Matt Campbell 94

24. 12 Blane Heimbach 85 1

25. 11 T J Stutts 84

The J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cards will be back on the track Thursday for the Greg Hodnett Foundation race at BAPS Motor Speedway. The point series will continue on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway.

On Saturday Port Royal Speedway and Lincoln Speedway will each host shows with Lincoln Speedway holding the Steve Smith Tribute Race.