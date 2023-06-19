Mechanicsburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Troy Wagaman Jr. earned his first win of the year at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday in his second time on the ride.

At Lincoln Grove Speedway, Danny Dietrich got his second point series win of 2023. Steve Buckwalter steered into victory lane for the first time this year at Port Royal Speedway.

Now, Freddie Rahmer is leading the points with 714 followed by Dietrich in second and Anthony Marci coming in third.

The J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars will start Red Robin PA Speed Week at Williams Grove on Friday. It continues on Saturday at Lincoln Speedway and Sunday at BAPS Motor Speedway. The event runs with 10 shows in 11 nights until July 3 at Port Royal Speedway.

The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings are as follows:

(position, care number, driver, points, series wins)

1. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 714 8

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 674 2

3. 39M Anthony Macri 576 4

4. 23 Devon Borden 531 3

5. 99M Kyle Moody 344 1

6. 19 Brent Marks 316 2

7. 69K Lance Dewease 291 3

8. 44 Dylan Norris 280 1

9. 45 Jeff Halligan 263 1

10. 2D Chase Dietz 248 2

11. 5 Dylan Cisney 240 1

12. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 236 1

13. 75/5 Tyler Ross 235

14. 13 Justin Peck 228 1

15. 11 T J Stutts 195

16. 5w Lucas Wolfe 194 1

17. 55 Mike Wagner 188

18. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 187 1

19. 67 Justin Whittall 176

20. 5e Brandon Rahmer 173

21. 17e Steve Buckwalter 160 1

22. 1x Chad Trout 146

23. 26 Zeb Wise 144 1

24. 39T Cameron Smith 127

25. 8/12 Billy Dietrich 124