Mechanicsburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Troy Wagaman Jr. earned his first win of the year at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday in his second time on the ride.

At Lincoln Grove Speedway, Danny Dietrich got his second point series win of 2023. Steve Buckwalter steered into victory lane for the first time this year at Port Royal Speedway.

Now, Freddie Rahmer is leading the points with 714 followed by Dietrich in second and Anthony Marci coming in third.

The J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars will start Red Robin PA Speed Week at Williams Grove on Friday. It continues on Saturday at Lincoln Speedway and Sunday at BAPS Motor Speedway. The event runs with 10 shows in 11 nights until July 3 at Port Royal Speedway.

The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings are as follows:

(position, care number, driver, points, series wins)

1.    8/51    Freddie Rahmer        714    8
2.    48    Danny Dietrich         674    2
3.    39M    Anthony Macri        576    4
4.    23    Devon Borden        531    3
5.    99M    Kyle Moody            344    1
6.    19    Brent Marks            316    2
7.    69K    Lance Dewease        291    3
8.    44    Dylan Norris            280    1
9.    45    Jeff Halligan            263    1
10.    2D    Chase Dietz            248    2
11.    5    Dylan Cisney            240    1
12.    91    Kyle Reinhardt        236    1
13.    75/5    Tyler Ross            235
14.    13    Justin Peck            228    1
15.    11    T J Stutts            195
16.    5w    Lucas Wolfe            194    1
17.    55    Mike Wagner            188
18.    27    Troy Wagaman Jr        187    1
19.    67    Justin Whittall        176
20.    5e    Brandon Rahmer        173
21.    17e    Steve Buckwalter        160    1
22.    1x    Chad Trout            146
23.    26    Zeb Wise            144    1
24.    39T    Cameron Smith        127
25.    8/12    Billy Dietrich            124