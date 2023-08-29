MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Three winners were crowned over the weekend in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars series.

The action began on Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway with Brent Marks taking the $8,000 prize in the 41st annual York building Products Jack Gunn Memorial.

Saturday saw Chase Dietz take the feature at Lincoln Speedway. The weekend wrapped up with Danny Dietrich, who is currently second place in the standings, cruising to a win at BAPS Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Freddie Rahmer is still on top of the standings with 15 series wins, leading by 121 points over Dietrich.

The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Spring Cars series standings are as follows:

Position Car number Driver Points Series wins 1 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 1284 15 2 48 Danny Dietrich 1163 5 3 23 Devon Borden 933 6 4 7BC Anthony Macri 831 7 5 19 Brent Marks 789 6 6 39m Lance Dewease 487 3 7 13 Justin Peck 469 1 8 44 Dylan Norris 466 1 9 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 438 1 10 99M Kyle Moody 445 1 11 2D Chase Dietz 425 3 12 5w Lucas Wolfe 369 2 13 5 Dylan Cisney 364 1 14 75/5 Tyler Ross 360 1 15 91 Kyle Reinhardt 350 1 16 11 T J Stutts 344 17 45 Jeff Halligan 342 1 18 17B Steve Buckwalter 308 2 19 55 Mike Wagner 268 20 39T Cameron Smith 267 21 12 Blane Heimbach 246 1 22 24 Rico Abreu 235 3 23 67 Justin Whittall 218 24 69k Logan Wagner 217 1 25 8/12 Billy Dietrich 209

The cars will return to the speedway for a weekend filled with racing for Labor Day. It begins on Sept. 1 at Williams Grove Speedway and continues on Sept. 2 with races at both Lincoln Speedway and Port Royal Speedway. On Sept. 3 Selinsgrove Speedway and Lincoln Speedway are both active with the Dirt Classic being held at Lincoln.

Monday, Sept. 4 wraps up the racing at Porty Royal for their annual Labor Day race.