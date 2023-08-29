MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Three winners were crowned over the weekend in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars series.

The action began on Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway with Brent Marks taking the $8,000 prize in the 41st annual York building Products Jack Gunn Memorial.

Saturday saw Chase Dietz take the feature at Lincoln Speedway. The weekend wrapped up with Danny Dietrich, who is currently second place in the standings, cruising to a win at BAPS Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Freddie Rahmer is still on top of the standings with 15 series wins, leading by 121 points over Dietrich.

The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Spring Cars series standings are as follows:

PositionCar numberDriverPointsSeries wins
18/51Freddie Rahmer128415
248Danny Dietrich11635
323Devon Borden9336
47BCAnthony Macri8317
519Brent Marks7896
639mLance Dewease4873
713Justin Peck4691
844Dylan Norris4661
927Troy Wagaman Jr4381
1099MKyle Moody4451
112DChase Dietz4253
125wLucas Wolfe3692
135Dylan Cisney3641
1475/5Tyler Ross3601
1591Kyle Reinhardt3501
1611T J Stutts344
1745Jeff Halligan3421
1817BSteve Buckwalter3082
1955Mike Wagner268
2039TCameron Smith267
2112Blane Heimbach2461
2224Rico Abreu2353
2367Justin Whittall218
2469kLogan Wagner2171
258/12Billy Dietrich209

The cars will return to the speedway for a weekend filled with racing for Labor Day. It begins on Sept. 1 at Williams Grove Speedway and continues on Sept. 2 with races at both Lincoln Speedway and Port Royal Speedway. On Sept. 3 Selinsgrove Speedway and Lincoln Speedway are both active with the Dirt Classic being held at Lincoln.

Monday, Sept. 4 wraps up the racing at Porty Royal for their annual Labor Day race.