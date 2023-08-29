MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Three winners were crowned over the weekend in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars series.
The action began on Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway with Brent Marks taking the $8,000 prize in the 41st annual York building Products Jack Gunn Memorial.
Saturday saw Chase Dietz take the feature at Lincoln Speedway. The weekend wrapped up with Danny Dietrich, who is currently second place in the standings, cruising to a win at BAPS Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Freddie Rahmer is still on top of the standings with 15 series wins, leading by 121 points over Dietrich.
The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Spring Cars series standings are as follows:
|Position
|Car number
|Driver
|Points
|Series wins
|1
|8/51
|Freddie Rahmer
|1284
|15
|2
|48
|Danny Dietrich
|1163
|5
|3
|23
|Devon Borden
|933
|6
|4
|7BC
|Anthony Macri
|831
|7
|5
|19
|Brent Marks
|789
|6
|6
|39m
|Lance Dewease
|487
|3
|7
|13
|Justin Peck
|469
|1
|8
|44
|Dylan Norris
|466
|1
|9
|27
|Troy Wagaman Jr
|438
|1
|10
|99M
|Kyle Moody
|445
|1
|11
|2D
|Chase Dietz
|425
|3
|12
|5w
|Lucas Wolfe
|369
|2
|13
|5
|Dylan Cisney
|364
|1
|14
|75/5
|Tyler Ross
|360
|1
|15
|91
|Kyle Reinhardt
|350
|1
|16
|11
|T J Stutts
|344
|17
|45
|Jeff Halligan
|342
|1
|18
|17B
|Steve Buckwalter
|308
|2
|19
|55
|Mike Wagner
|268
|20
|39T
|Cameron Smith
|267
|21
|12
|Blane Heimbach
|246
|1
|22
|24
|Rico Abreu
|235
|3
|23
|67
|Justin Whittall
|218
|24
|69k
|Logan Wagner
|217
|1
|25
|8/12
|Billy Dietrich
|209
The cars will return to the speedway for a weekend filled with racing for Labor Day. It begins on Sept. 1 at Williams Grove Speedway and continues on Sept. 2 with races at both Lincoln Speedway and Port Royal Speedway. On Sept. 3 Selinsgrove Speedway and Lincoln Speedway are both active with the Dirt Classic being held at Lincoln.
Monday, Sept. 4 wraps up the racing at Porty Royal for their annual Labor Day race.