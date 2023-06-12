MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Freddie Rahmer is currently at the top of the 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series with eight series wins and 684 points.

Rahmer won at Lincoln Speedway Saturday night and now leads the series by 78 points. Jeff Halligan won Saturday’s race at Port Royal Speedway for his first feature win of the year.

Halligan is in 10th place following his victory.

Following Rahmer on the leaderboard is Danny Dietrich in second with 606 points and Anthony Macri in third with 576 points.

The next event will take place on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway. The series will return to Lincoln and Port Royal on Saturday.

The current standings are as follows:

PositionCar NumberDriverPointsSeries Wins
18/51Freddie Rahmer6848
248Danny Dietrich6061
339MAnthony Macri5764
423Devon Borden5153
519Brent Marks     3162
699MKyle Moody3001
769KLance Dewease2913
844Dylan Norris2801
92DChase Dietz2482
1045Jeff Halligan2431
1191Kyle Reinhardt2361
1213Justin Peck2281
125Dylan Cisney2281
1475/5Tyler Ross 2000
155wLucas Wolfe1941
165eBrandon Rahmer1610
1755Mike Wagner1530
1867Justin Whittall1480
191xChad Trout1460
2026Zeb Wise 1441
2111TJ Stutts1350
2227Troy Wagaman Jr1120
2316Matt Campbell1060
2424Rico Abreu1051
2449Brad Sweet1051