MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Freddie Rahmer is currently at the top of the 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series with eight series wins and 684 points.

Rahmer won at Lincoln Speedway Saturday night and now leads the series by 78 points. Jeff Halligan won Saturday’s race at Port Royal Speedway for his first feature win of the year.

Halligan is in 10th place following his victory.

Following Rahmer on the leaderboard is Danny Dietrich in second with 606 points and Anthony Macri in third with 576 points.

The next event will take place on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway. The series will return to Lincoln and Port Royal on Saturday.

The current standings are as follows: