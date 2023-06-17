STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Juniata made history this postseason, making the state tournament for the first time in program history, but they weren’t content with just being there.

The Indians battled their way all the way to the 3A state championship game, where their hopes at a 3A softball state title fell just short in a 1-0 loss to Mid Valley. The Spartanettes scored off a bad bounce that caused a Juniata error in the first inning and didn’t look back as Maranda Runco pitched a gem.

“These girls played their hearts out,” Juniata head coach Erin Cressman said. “They have nothing to be upset about. I mean we lost but sometimes it doesn’t go your way.”

“They gave everything they had and it was so much fun and they have so much to be proud of, you saw the community and how they rallied around us,” Cressman said. “This team is going to be remembered for a long time and they have so much to be proud of.”