LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — It may feel like the spring season just started but if you blink the track & field district championships will be here and Katie Becker hopes to once again dominate.

But the Warwick high jump star has her eyes set on much more than just another District III title. The reigning AAA state champ jumped 5’9″ last spring before winning the New Balance outdoor nationals last summer, and the junior has more accomplishments on her to do list.

“I would love to win nationals again at outdoors and place at indoors and who knows even win,” Becker said. “But yeah honestly just keep doing what I’m doing and I would love to hit that six foot mark before I graduate.”

Becker is already the school record holder at 5’10”, but she has her eyes set on that six foot mark.

“When it comes to the history of jumpers at my school, I don’t know if anyone has quite jumped six foot, it would be cool to do that for my school,” Becker said.

The AAA state record is just 5’11.5″ so if Becker can clear six foot at the state meet, she’ll be the new PIAA state record holder.