HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Keystone Kraken and Lower Dauphin Falcons both raised trophies at the CPIHL Championships in on Wednesday night at Hershey Park Arena.

The Kraken, a club based out of Camp Hill, were trailing Central York 5-1 in the second period of the Viola Cup when they buckled down and rattled off seven unanswered goals to stun the Panthers 8-5 and win the title.

For the Falcons, they were underdogs in a matchup against the two-time defending champions, undefeated Central Dauphin, in the Bears Cup. The Rams entered the title game 20-0 on the season. But the Falcons, who won five playoff games to make it to the championship, didn’t just show no fear, they dominated.

Lower Dauphin took home the Bears Cup with a 6-2 win over Central Dauphin.