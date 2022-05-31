The Kutztown softball team are the District lll Class 3A champions after defeating Susquenita 6-1 on Tuesday at Lebanon Valley College.

“I think we are in a good place right now, I think we can go very far and we have a lot to (still) accomplish,” said freshman Sadie Berger.

The score was tied 1-1 after the first inning, and then pitcher MaKayla Drey threw six scoreless innings to help her team win their first district crown since 2019.

“Everybody pumps everybody up and (we are) all clicking together,” Drey, a junior, said. “It’s like we create a big family.”

Kutztown will now go on to face the runner-up from the District 12 tournament for the first-round of the PIAA State Championships.