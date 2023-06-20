UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State men’s ice hockey player Paul DeNaples from Moscow, Pennsylvania was named a Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award Winner on Tuesday.

This honor is given to players who have set themselves apart through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. It also extends to the classroom as players must be in good academic standing and have shown good citizenship off the field.

DeNaples graduated this past semester and led the men’s ice hockey team as the top defenseman the past two season. The Nittany Lion played 172-consecutive games in Happy Valley over his five-year tenure.

DeNaples is only the second captain in program history to hold the role for two years. The Real Estate Analysis & Development major finished his career by tying his career high with three goals and seven assists for 10 points. DeNaples also registered 49 blocks.

The defenseman holds the top spot in program history in all-time plus/minus at plus-58 and the second spot in blocked shots with 269. DeNaples is also tied for sixth in goals by a defenseman with 10 and ninth all-time in points and assists by a defenseman with 44 and 34, respectively.

Rachel Spilker, a two-time captain of the women’s lacrosse team, also earned the award.