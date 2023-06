DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Cocalico was the top dog in 2A boys lacrosse this season and had their chance at a district title on their home turf, but Lampeter-Strasburg set the tone from the opening face off.

The Pioneers scored first on the Eagles, took a commanding first half lead, and didn’t look back in a 15-10 win to capture the 2A boys lacrosse district title. The Pioneers and Eagles now await seeding for the PIAA 2A boys lacrosse state tournament next week.