LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lampeter-Strasburg boys lacrosse showed why they are one of the favorites in the Class 2A PIAA state tournament as the Pioneers shut out Hampton 16-0 in the opening round.

The Pioneers, the District III Class 2A champions, move to 19-3 on the year and will now face South Fayette (19-1) in the quarterfinals. The game is scheduled for Saturday June 10th.