ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The tenth-seeded Pioneers were on a mission, and the top-seeded Panthers just happened to be in their way.

Cinderella ten seed Lampeter-Strasburg met No. 1 seed East Pennsboro in the 4A softball district championship Thursday at Lebanon Valley College and left no doubt in a 10-2 win. The Pioneers got contributions from up and down the lineup, including a two run home run in the first inning from Kara Scranton, and a terrific pitching performance from Maura Sovoca.

The Pioneers and Panthers now both await seeding for the PIAA state tournament.