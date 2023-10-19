LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The reigning Atlantic League Champions, the Lancaster Barnstormers, will begin the 2024 season, and their search for the “three-peat”, on April 25, 2024.

The Barnstormers will begin their title defense away from Clipper Magazine Stadium against the Long Island Ducks. On April 30, Lancaster will have its home opener against the new Hagerstown Flying Boxcars.

The Barnstormers will play 63 games at home in their 19th season of competition. Lancaster will play all nine Atlantic League opponents at home this season, which they did not do last year. It will face the Long Island Ducks the most at 30 games followed by the Staten Island Ferry Hawks with 27 and Hagerstown with 21.

This year’s War of the Roses, the series between Lancaster and the York Revolution, will consist of 18 games with 9 being at Clipper Magazine Stadium and 9 in WellSpan Park.

The full 2024 Lancaster Barnstormer schedule can be found here.