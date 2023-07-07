LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -The Lancaster Barnstormers struggled against the No. 2 team in their division, the Long Island Ducks, getting swept 3-0 by their opponents.

Tuesday started out rough for Lancaster and they never recovered. They dropped the Fourth of July game 14-3 to Long Island. The highlight was a Melvin Mercedes homer, his fourth of the season.

Another blowout loss for the Barnstormers followed on Wednesday when they dropped the game 12-4. They started out strong with a three-run first inning, but Long Island immediately tied them and never looked back.

The Barnstormers spirits were crushed heading into the last game of the series, and it showed. They only grabbed one run and let Long Island rack up 15. If the Barnstormers had topped Long Island in the game, their neighbors the York Revolution would have clinched the playoffs.

Lancaster is sitting second to last in the North Division with a rough 24-36 record. The Barnstormers start their three-game series against the Spire City Ghost Hounds tonight at 6:30 p.m. to continue their home stretch.