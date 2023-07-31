LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Barnstormers were bested by the Staten Island Ferry Hawks in the weekend series 2-1.

Friday’s game was postponed due to rain, resulting in a doubleheader on Saturday.

The first game went to the Barnstormers 5-1. Lancaster held off Staten Island until the final inning, when they got their lone run off a homer from Roldani Baldwin. Lancaster’s Wilson Garcia got a solo home run to open scoring in the bottom of the second.

Nile Ball earned the win on the mound to give himself a 6-4 record.

In the second game, the Ferry Hawks outlasted the Barnstormers by one run. They put up two in the top of the eighth inning to put them up 4-2. Lancaster battled and grabbed one run in the bottom to close out the game, but it wasn’t enough.

Barnstormers’ pitcher Zach Warren took the loss to move him to a losing 1-2 record.

The series entered the final game yesterday in a stalemate. Which was a foreshadowing of how the final game would look.

The State Island Ferry Hawks took the series by one run, winning Sunday’s matchup 2-1. However, they were able to hold Lancaster off until their lone run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Lancaster’s Jeff Bain recorded the loss in his first of the season, giving him a 2-1 record.

The Barnstormers are now third in the North Division of the Atlantic League for the second half of the season with a 12-8 record. Their next series is a three-game slate against the Charleston Dirty Birds (9-9) starting tomorrow. Following Charleston, they will take on Staten Island for a rematch on the road starting on Friday and ending on Sunday.