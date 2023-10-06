LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Infielder Andretty Cordero of the back-to-back Atlantic League Champions, the Lancaster Barnstormers, was named the Atlantic League player of the year on Friday.

“Cordero is well deserving of this award,” said manager Ross Peeples. “He’s a very

valuable player for us, and I couldn’t be more excited for him. We are very blessed to

have him in our organization. The kid can flat out hit and works very hard on his craft.”

Cordero is the only player in the Atlantic League to have more than 100 plus runs in consecutive seasons. This season the 26-year-old had 166 hits with 116 RBI, 40 doubles and 15 homers.

Cordero held the Barnstormers longest hitting streak this season with 18. Cordero executed 45 multi-hit games during the regular season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Over his two-year tenure in Lancaster, Cordero has had 350 hits with 234 runs in 252 games.

Cordero is the fourth Barnstormer to earn this honor and the first since Blake Gailen in 2012.