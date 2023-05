LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday night is opening night for the reigning Atlantic League Champions, the Lancaster Barnstormers.

The championship celebration will have a DJ, a T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans 16 and older, a championship ring ceremony, and more.

The gates of Clipper Magazine Stadium will open at 5:30 p.m. and their game against the York Revolution will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Barnstormers are 0-3 to start the Atlantic League season.