Lancaster Barnstormers release 2022 schedule, home opener on April 29

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Barnstormers are gearing up for their 17th season in the Atlantic League.

Opening day is scheduled for April 21 where the Barnstormers will be away in Gastonia. Lancaster won’t return home until April 29 when they host the York Revolution. That will be the first of 32 games the Barnstomers and Revolution will play against each other in 2022.

The first half of the season will end on July 4 against York while the regular season ends for Lancaster on Sept. 18 at home against Staten Island.

You can view the entire schedule through the link here.