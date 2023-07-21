LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Barnstormers went undefeated in their three-game series against the Lexington Counter Clocks from Tuesday through Thursday.

The Barnstormers only have three losses across the last 13 games and are riding a five-game win streak.

They opened play with a 9-3 victory over the Counter Clocks on Tuesday behind Jared Lakind’s fifth win on the mound this season. Lakind threw for five innings with a 2.48 ERA, striking out four and allowing just two runs.

The Barnstormers went up five runs in the first inning and never relented that early lead.

Lancaster demolished Lexington on Wednesday in a 16-7 showing. First baseman Joseph Carpenter got his ninth homerun of the season in a two on, two out situation to help put the Barnstormers up 4-0 in the first.

Pitcher Nile Ball improved to a 5-4 record with the win.

The Barnstormers squeaked out an 8-6 victory yesterday to secure the sweep. Shawon Dunston Jr. got his third 2-out RBI of the season in the competition. Dunston and Melvin Mercedes led their team with three RBI a piece.

Jeff Bain earned his first win of the season on the mound in the game.

The Barnstormers now own a 9-2 record for the second half of the season and are first in the North Division standings.

They start a three-game series against their local rivals the York Revolution tonight at 6:30 p.m. in York, Pennsylvania. The Revolution are second in the North Division. The Revolution are 6-3 so far in this half of the season.

The two Pennsylvania teams are battling it out for the top spot.