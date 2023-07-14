CENTRAL ISLIP, Ny. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Barnstormers were on fire against the Long Island Ducks, sweeping them in a three-game series from Tuesday to Thursday.

The Barnstormers started out strong with a 10-8 win on Tuesday. Long Island put up a fight, tying them in the third inning at two each. The Ducks kept it close all game, but Lancaster handled business in the end. Andretty Cordero’s home run helped pave the way to victory along with Brent Teller securing his fifth win of the season on the mound.

Long Island again didn’t let Lancaster get away with the win easily on Wednesday. The Ducks even held a two-run lead in the fourth inning, but Lancaster answered with a huge six-run fifth inning to take the lead back.

Trayvon Robinson and Ariel Sandoval both homered in the win. Pitcher Jared Lakind got the win, pitching six innings with a 2.38 ERA, striking out five and walking five.

Lancaster was tired of the close calls and dominated in a 15-8 showing in the final game of the series yesterday to solidify its sweep. It was a home run night with Sandoval, Cordero, Joseph Carpenter and Melvin Mercedes all putting up homers. All four of them had a 2-out RBI.

Nile Ball evened his pitching record at 4-4 in the victory. Ball pitched for 5.2 innings with a 5.48 ERA, striking out two and walking three.

The Barnstormers return home today for a double header against the Spire City Ghost Hounds, who their neighbors in York just took a series over 2-1. The first game is at 3 p.m. followed by another 6:30 p.m. matchup. It is the first of a three-day series.