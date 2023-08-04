LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Barnstormers solidified their series win over the Charleston Dirty Birds with a dominating, home run-heavy, 14-4 victory on Thursday.

Lancaster took the series 2-1 after dropping the first game of the series, but coming back strong to take the final two games.

On Tuesday, the Barnstormers fell 2-4. Charleston got up early 4-0 following the conclusion of the second inning, but Lancaster was able to pull out two more runs in the latter innings to make it competitive. Dominic DiSabatino took the loss, moving the Lancaster pitcher to a 3-7 record.

The Barnstormers tied the series by scraping out a 4-3 win on Wednesday. It was a back-and-forth game, with Lancaster going up 2-0 after the first inning, but Charleston bringing it back to within one with a run in the third off a home run by Diego Goris.

Lancaster added padding to their lead with two runs in the sixth. The Dirty Birds made the Barnstormers sweat it out however with two final runs in the eighth inning, but Lancaster still secured the 4-3 victory.

Jack Conley homered in the effort and pitcher Brent Teller improved to 8-4 for the season.

Lancaster came out swinging in the final game of the series with their 14-4 win. The Barnstormers had six home runs in the victory with Andretty Cordero, Shawon Dunston Jr., Anthony Peroni, Joseph Carpenter and Wilson Garcia all hitting homers. Garcia homered twice in the series clinching win.

Pitcher Jared Lakind earned the victory on the mound for Lancaster. The left hander improved to 6-3 with the victory.

The Barnstormers are now 14-9 for the second half of the Atlantic League season and are third in the North Division. Tonight, they start a three-game series in Staten Island against the Ferry Hawks who are last in the North Division with a 10-12 record.