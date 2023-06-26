LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Barnstormers took the series 2-1 over the Long Island Ducks on Sunday.

The first game of the series was rained out on Friday, resulting in a double header on Saturday. The Barnstormers lost the first game to the Ducks 11-5 as Brandyn Sittinger registered the loss on the mound, giving him a 3-4 record.

The Ducks had a huge seven-run sixth inning and were able to hold the Barnstormers to just one run heading into the bottom of the sixth. Lancaster put up their final four in the bottom of the sixth, but the Ducks were too much for them. Long Island scored three home runs in the win.

The Barnstormers came back in the second game of the day, evening the score with a 7-3 victory. The teams were tied heading into the third inning at 2-2, but Lancaster solidified a lead with a four-run fourth inning and held the Ducks to just one more run the remainder of the game.

Spencer Johnston earned his first win as a Barnstormer in the effort. Melvin Mercedes and Wilson Garcia both homered in the series-evening game.

Lancaster reversed their first game loss for an 11-5 win to take the series on Sunday. The game ended in the seventh inning due to rain with the Barnstormers leading the entire game, not allowing the Ducks any runs until the top of the fourth. A seven-run fifth inning solidified their dominance in the game.

Pitcher Brent Teller earned his fourth win of the season in the final matchup.

The 21-28 Barnstormers are second to last in the North Division of the Atlantic League as they head into their three-game away series against the Lexington Counter Clocks starting tomorrow.