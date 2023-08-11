YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Barnstormers took the first two games of the series over the York Revolution to secure the series win, but York kept off the sweep with a victory on Thursday.

The Barnstormers started off strong with a 7-3 showing over York on Tuesday. Outfielder Shawon Dunston Jr.’s home run was the highlight of their performance.

Dunston Jr.’s big hit came in the seventh inning in a two-on-two out situation. The San Jose, California native’s homer extended a one-run lead to a four-run lead and was the final scoring play of the game.

For York, infielder Trent Giambrone put up a strong effort. The Metairie, Louisiana native hit a solo home run in the loss and brought his season total RBI count up to 65.

Brent Teller earned his ninth win of the season on the mound for Lancaster while pitcher J.T. Hintzen dropped to a 7-5 record with York.

The Barnstormers solidified their series victory with an 8-5 win on Wednesday. York struck first, Lancaster tied them in the following inning, and then went ahead seven runs with a huge sixth inning.

York scored four more runs but wasn’t able to catch up to Lancaster. Melvin Mercedes led the team with three RBI.

The win went to pitcher Jared Laking who now boasts a 7-3 record.

York’s Nellie Rodríguez got a solo home run with pitcher Tom Sutera taking the loss for York, moving his record to 7-5.

The York Revolution battled back Thursday to keep from being swept by their local rivals, topping Lancaster 9-6.

Rodríguez hit another home run for back-to-back games with homers and Richard Urena notched in a solo home run.

Pitcher Pedro Vasquez registered his sixth win of the season for a 6-1 record in the victory.

Lancaster’s Cordero led Lancaster with three RBI and pitcher Nile Ball dropped to a 6-5 record.

Lancaster travels to Frederick, Maryland to take on the Spire City Ghost Hounds from Aug. 11 – 13. York faces the Lexington Counter Clocks in Kentucky from Aug. 11-13.

Spire City is 12-17 and second to last in the South Division of the Atlantic League and Lexington is 4-25 and last in the South Division.

York is currently tied for first in the North Division of the Atlantic League for the second half of the season with a 17-11 record. They are one place above Lancaster who is 17-12.

Lancaster and York will face each other again, this time in Lancaster, Aug. 22-24.