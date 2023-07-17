LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Barnstormers split the series with the Spire City Ghost Hounds this weekend 2-2.

It started out rough for the Barnstormers in the double header on Friday. The first game of the day went to the Ghost Hounds 8-4 after play was suspended. Spire City led the whole game after going up 4-0 heading into the fifth inning.

Wilson Garcia got his fifth home run of the season in the eighth inning off of a pitch from Jake Fisher.

In the second game of the double header, Spire City scraped by with a one-run win for a 4-3 victory. It was tied 3-3 heading into the fifth inning, but the Ghost Hounds doubled for the game-winning run and held off Lancaster for the remainder of the game.

The Barnstormers fought back during Saturday and Sunday’s games, taking both of the games to tie the series. Lancaster grabbed Saturday’s matchup 7-5 behind Brandyn Sittinger’s fourth win on the mound this season. Sittinger pitched for two innings with a 6.14 ERA. Dominic DiSabatino got the start before Sittinger, throwing for five innings with a 5.71 ERA.

Lancaster tied the series on Sunday with a 9-4 win, taking the lead in the fifth inning and never relenting. Brent Teller earned the victory for his sixth of the season.

The Barnstormers are now second in the North Division of the Atlantic League with a 6-2 record for the second half of the season. Lancaster is behind their neighbors the York Revolution, who hold the top spot.

Lancaster will face the Lexington Counter Clocks starting tomorrow at home for a three-game series.