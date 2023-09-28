LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Barnstormers are entering the third game of the best-of-five series in an attempt to claim their first-ever back-to-back Atlantic League Championship title.

The series is tied with both the Barnstormers and the Gastonia Honey Hunters as the remainder of the series heads to Gastonia, North Carolina.

The first two games of the series were held at Clipper Magazine Stadium. On Tuesday, the Barnstormers scraped by with a 3-2 victory to take the series lead. Lancaster broke the 2-2 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning off a wild pitch by Gastonia’s Bryan Blanton. Both catcher Jack Conley and infielder Trace Loehr registered an RBI.

Ofreidy Gomez earned the win with a 2.25 ERA across one inning, allowing one hit.

Gastonia came back big on Wednesday to tie the series with a 12-3 victory. Wilson Garcia earned two RBI in the loss with Andretty Cordero also registering one RBI. Matt Swarmer took the loss, pitching five innings allowing seven runs on five hits, including two home runs.

The remaining Atlantic League Championship series schedule is as follows:

Game 3: Fri, Sept. 29 at Gastonia – 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: Sat, Sept. 30 at Gastonia – 6:30 p.m.

Game 5 (if needed): Sun, Oct. 1 at Gastonia – 3:30 p.m.

The Barnstormers are hosting a Championship Watch Party for game three on Friday night at Subby’s in downtown Lancaster. Anyone is welcome, but there is no guaranteed seating.