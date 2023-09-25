LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Barnstormers are North Division Champions for the second consecutive season and will now go on to the Atlantic League Championship to defend their title.

The Barnstormers swept the First-Half North Division Champion Long Island Ducks in three games to take the North Division Champions title.

Lancaster will host the first two games of the championship series in Clipper Magazine Stadium starting Tuesday with game one followed by game two on Wednesday.

They will take on the South Division champion, who will be determined in a matchup on Monday. The Barnstormers’ opponent will either be the High Point Rockers or the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

The full schedule for the Atlantic League Championship Series is as follows (best of five):

Game 1: Tue, Sept. 26 at home vs. South Division Champion (SDC) at 6:35 p.m.

Game 2: Wed, Sept. 27 at home vs. SDC at 6:35 p.m.

Game 3: Fri, Sept. 29 away vs. SDC with time TBD

Game 4: Sat, Sept. 30 away vs. SDC with time TBD*

Game 5: Sun, Oct. 1 away vs. SDC with time TBD

The Barnstormers finished the second half of the season with a 37-24 record.

Last season, Lancaster became the Atlantic League Champions after sweeping High Point. The Barnstormers have been crowned Atlantic League Champions three times in 2022, 2014, and 2006. They will be seeking their first ever back-to-back titles this season.