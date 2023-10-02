GASTONIA, NC. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Barnstormers have earned back-to-back Atlantic League Championships for the first time in the organization’s history after downing the Gastonia Honey Hunters in the best-of-five-game series.

The Barnstormers are now four-time champions, earning the title previously in 2022, 2014, and 2006.

Lancaster played the first two games of the best-of-five championship series against Gastonia at home in Clipper Magazine Stadium. Lancaster split their home games 1-1 with the Honey Hunters, heading on the road with a tied series.

The Barnstormers went down 2-1 after the first away matchup before again tying the series and holding off Gastonia from sealing the championship in a nail-biting 9-8 win on Sept. 30.

It all came down to game five and Lancaster dominated, downing Gastonia 7-1 to become the 2023 Atlantic League Champions.

The full series breakdown is as follows:

Sept. 26, home, Lancaster W 3-2

Sept. 27, home, Lancaster L 12-3

Sept. 29, away, Lancaster L 7-3

Sept. 30, away, Lancaster W 9-8

Oct. 1, away, Lancaster W 7-1

Pitcher Brent Teller was named the Atlantic League Championship series MVP after clinching game five for the Barnstormers. Teller played 13.1 innings in the championship race against Gastonia where he allowed just three runs.

The last time a team won the title in consecutive years was in 2012 and 2013 when the Long Island Ducks took the championship both seasons.

The Barnstormers are hosting a welcome home celebration for the team to celebrate their championship today at 5:30 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium.