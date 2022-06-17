STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Catholic’s ends the 2022 baseball season as PIAA Class 3A Runners-Up. The Crusaders fell 13-2 to Central Martinsburg in five innings on Friday, June 17 at Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Under first year head coach Steve Remley, Lancaster Catholic won the PIAA District III Class 3A Championship, and advanced all the way to the state title game.

There, the Crusaders faced undefeated Goliath in Central Martinsburg, who feature Paxton Kling. The senior is committed to LSU for baseball and is also expected to be a high pick in this year’s MLB Draft.

The Dragons jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Crusaders pitcher Noah Zimmerman loaded the bases with no outs, before hitting Hunter Smith with a pitch to walk in the first run.

From there, the second inning spelled disaster. With two outs, five consecutive Dragons batters had base hit RBIs, and a balk advancing runner to home extended the lead to 7-0.

From there, the only Lancaster Catholic runs came from walks with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Crusaders finish the 2022 baseball season with a 23-3 record as PIAA Class 3A Runners-Up.