HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Catholic won its 20th District III Title 49-34 over Columbia in Class 3A on Tuesday. The Crusaders now tie Lebanon Catholic for the most titles in District III girls basketball history.

Lancaster Catholic was led by junior guard Mary Bolesky with game-high 18 points, junior guard Lily Lehman chipped in 12 points of her own.

The PIAA District III Championships will crown six girls and six boys champions between Class 1A-6A. The District III Championship games will be held on Tuesday, February 28 and Thursday, March 2 inside the Giant Center in Hershey.