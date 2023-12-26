MADISON, Wi. (WHTM) – Lititz native and Warwick High School alum Hayden Rucci announced Tuesday on Instagram that he will be declaring for the NFL Draft.

“After discussions with my family, I have made the decision to pursue my childhood dream of playing in the NFL,” wrote Rucci.

Rucci has been with Wisconsin since 2019, playing in his first game for the Badgers in 2020. The tight end totaled 16 receptions for 187 yards, one touchdown and two solo tackles throughout his collegiate career.

“I have had the best 5 years in Madison making bonds and friendships that will last a lifetime,” Rucci wrote.

Rucci stated that he would finish out his collegiate campaign by competing alongside his team in the ReliaQuest Bowl against LSU on New Year’s Day.