STATEN ISLAND, New York (WHTM) – It started strong for Lancaster with a win in game one, but the Barnstormers ultimately lost the Aug. 4-6 series against the State Island Ferry Hawks 2-1.

On Friday, the Barnstormers extended their win streak to three when they took game one against State Island 8-4. They started the game strong with four runs in the first inning off a grand slam from Wilson Garcia.

Staten Island tied it up 4-4 and forced ten innings. In the top of the tenth, Lancaster took the game with four runs and shut down the Ferry Hawks in the final inning. The Barnstormers’ Mike Adams now has a winning 3-2 record following his performance on the mound.

The Barnstormers broke their streak on Saturday after being shut out 4-0 by Staten Island. The Ferry Hawks hit three homers in their effort to tie the series.

Staten Island got the back-to-back victory on Sunday to earn the series win with a 7-5 victory. The Ferry Hawks led the entire game, but Lancaster put up two home runs from Garcia and Joseph Carpenter in the loss.

The Barnstormers are now 15-11 in the second half of the Atlantic League and are sitting in third in the North Division. Tomorrow they will start a three-game away series against their neighbors the York Revolution. The Revolution are second in the North Division with a 16-9 record.