LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Inferno made it to the National Championship semifinal for the United Women’s Soccer (UWS) national professional-amateur league this season, falling 3-2 to the Santa Clarita Blue Heat on July 22.

“Everybody really wants to win for each other and not being able to do that for each other – it hurts a lot,” said Inferno goalkeeper Elliott Breech. “But, at the same time, it proves that we can get this close and we’re ready to come back for more.”

Breech has been playing with the team since 2020 when she was 16 years old. Now, she has worked herself up the first team, which took a lot of training and learning from more experienced goalkeepers.

The Mechanicsburg native will be entering her sophomore year at the University of Pittsburgh and continues to use what she has learned from the Inferno for the Panthers.

“Summer League Soccer. . . [is] a great place where you can try new things,” Breech said. [I can] try a throw or a play that I haven’t done with my college to become more comfortable with that and then bring it back to my college team. It’s a really unique experience.”

Breech noted that the Inferno play against very tough competition, including athletes on the U20 National Team and UCLA championship players, which helps her build her skills and confidence in net.

Playing almost 200 miles away from her hometown for collegiate soccer, setting up in net with her local team during the summer gives Breech’s family a chance to watch her shine in person. Breech’s grandparents, boyfriend and Lancaster friends have all been able to watch her in net for the Inferno.

“I [feel] like I have my own little community that’s supporting me,” Breech said.

Besides the support off the field, a huge part of what made this season and the postseason run special for Breech was her teammates.

“I hadn’t been in a championship since I was in seventh grade,” Breech said. “So having an opportunity to play for something so special with an amazing group of girls that I’ve been playing with since 2020, was probably one of the most special moments of my life.”

Breech didn’t play high school soccer, but instead played with a local team. Although her team shaped her into a strong player, Breech never felt like she represented her community through soccer until joining the Inferno.

“There’s a small clip in an interview I did last week in Santa Clarita where I said, ‘People sometimes forget how tough Pennsylvania girls are’,” Breech said. “Being able to represent Pennsylvania in general just brings me and fills me with so much pride.”

Breech said the central Pennsylvania soccer community has expanded greatly over the past five years, but it is still small. The goalie believes the area is on its way to becoming a hot spot for developing quality soccer players.

“It’s not just Philly and Pittsburgh producing great players,” Breech said. “Central Pennsylvania is going to be a hotbed as well.”

Breech is currently planning on returning to the Inferno next season following the completion of her upcoming sophomore season at Pitt to help the Inferno with their unfinished business.

“It’s such a special environment and special group of women,” Breech said. “It’s just such an environment I don’t think I can see myself getting away from in the future just because of how much I love it.”

The Lancaster Inferno may not have achieved their ultimate goal for the season, which is always to win the championship, but the 6-1-1 team completed their main goal of helping develop strong soccer players, such as Breech, in central Pennsylvania.