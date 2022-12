Lancaster, P.A. (WHTM) — Below is a complete list of the Lancaster Lebanon League’s boys and girls basketball season schedules, in alphabetical order.

Annville-Cleona

Cedar Crest

Cocalico

Columbia

Conestoga Valley

Donegal

ELCO

Boys Basketball

Girls Basketball

Elizabethtown

Ephrata

Garden Spot

Hempfield

Lampeter-Strasburg

Lancaster Catholic

Lancaster Country

Lancaster Mennonite

Lebanon

J.P. McCaskey

Manheim Central

Manheim Township

Northern Lebanon

Octorara

Penn Manor

Pequea Valley

Solanco

Warwick