Lancaster Lebanon League to allow normal practice start, delays League winter sports competitions

Lancaster Lebanon League voted to delay the start of league winter sports competitions to January. Teams are allowed to begin practice on Friday, November 20th, but league competitions have been pushed back to the week of January 4th.

Wrestling will have its first league competitions on Jan. 7, and basketball on Jan. 8. Teams are capped at 17 games, or 17 points for wrestling. Schools can determine on an individual basis which non-League games they play and when.

Teams were originally scheduled to begin practice on Friday, November 20th; that has not changed. Winter competition was set to begin on December 11th, league games will begin on January 4th. Teams must complete 15 days of practice before first competition, meaning if LL League schools start practice on Friday, they could begin competition on the originally scheduled date of Dec. 11.

The delayed start to league play gives added flexibility for schools who are unable to start practice on Friday. Warwick, for example, will begin practice on Dec. 1, therefore could have its first competitions during the week of Dec. 21.

This comes as Lancaster County schools have reported over 390 COVID-19 cases this school year. Of the schools reporting exact numbers of COVID-19 cases, Manheim Township has the most cases with 61 throughout the district, including 23 at the high school. At its November 12th school board meeting, Manheim Township confirmed that while the Blue Streaks are in virtual learning, all extra-curricular activities are suspended.

Warwick School District has the second most, accounting for 43 total cases, including 24 at the high school. This rise in cases prompted Warwick to move to virtual learning for one week. The Warriors have since returned to their building.

Winter sports are basketball, bowling, competitive spirit, gymnastics, indoor track & field, rifle, swimming & diving and wrestling.

The members of the LL League are Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Cocalico, Columbia, Conestoga Valley, Donegal, ELCO, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Garden Spot, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day, Lancaster Mennonite, Lebanon, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Northern Lebanon, Octorara, Penn Manor, Pequea Valley, Solanco and Warwick. Governor Mifflin and Wilson are both associate members for rifle, which is a winter sport.