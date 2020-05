Starting in the fall of 2022, Lancaster-Lebanon League will add 13 new teams from Berks County.

The leagues agreed to a four-year deal that brings these Berks teams into the LL League divisions through the 2025 season. The division alignments have not yet been decided, but that is one of the next steps for the committee to flesh out.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League says this will allow more equitable competition with schools of the same classification to play each other.