McSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA District III Class 2A boys basketball semifinals are complete, and the title game matchup is set.

Third-seeded Lancaster Mennonite upset No. 2 Delone Catholic at home, 48-41 to advance to the championship game. Top-seeded Antietam dominated Greenwood, 52-38 in the semifinals to advance.

Full Class 2A Boys Semifinals results

1 Antietam (20-4) defeats 5 Greenwood (13-10) 52-38

3 Lancaster Mennonite (15-9) defeats 2 Delone Catholic (16-8) 48-41

Antietam and Lancaster Mennonite will now play for the District III Class 2A Boys Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 5 at 12:45 p.m. at the Giant Center.