HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Mennonite wins back-to-back District III Class 2A Championships, 52-46 over Antietam. It’s the program’s third overall title.

The game was tied at 25 at the half, and Antietam managed to build a two point lead by the end of the third quarter. But the Lancaster Mennonite defense managed to hold Antietam to just two field goals in the fourth quarter, while scoring 13 points themselves.

Camden Hurst poured in eight points in the final quarter, and went 4-for-4 from the foul stripe to seal the victory. Hurst finished with a game-high 19 points.

David Weaver had 12 points in the win, while Jadyn Taylor contributed eight points, Jaedon mast had seven points. Declan Hersh knocked down two key three-pointers in the third to finish with six points overall.

The Mounts were led by Hector Tiburcio with 12 points, and Joshua McKay with 11 points, followed by Jovan Hollis with 10 points.

Both teams will now play in the PIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament in Class 2A. Those games begin on Wednesday, March 9.