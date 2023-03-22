POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been a long road, but the Lancaster Mennonite boys basketball team is finally headed to the state championship. The Blazers defeated Holy Cross 51-40 in Tuesday night in Pottsville to advance to the PIAA Class 2A state title game.

The Blazers were led by Camden Hurst who had a game-high 25 points in the win. A for teh star senior guard, he this next game has been a long time coming.

“The last two state runs we lost to the same team in the quarterfinals and it just makes you stronger,” Hurst said. “We are here now so… it’s a great feeling for sure.”

Lancaster Mennonite, the three-time reigning District lll champions, has lost to Old Forge the the past two seasons in the state tournament. The Blazers know what it takes to earn a birth in the state championship

“I’m just thankful,” said head coach Seth Buckwalter. “It takes a lot to get here, right? Both good and bad, it’s all worked for us and we just feel really blessed with that”

Lancaster Mennonite will square off against Aliquippa in the state championship game on Friday Mar. 24 at 2:00pm at the Giant Center.