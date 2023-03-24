HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of teams across Pennsylvania started this basketball season with one goal: to win it all. Only one was left standing at the Giant Center, Lancaster Mennonite.

The Blazers defeated Aliquippa 60-44 in the PIAA Class 2A state championship on Friday afternoon.

“You win something like this, it puts you on the map,” said Lancaster Mennonite head coach Seth Buckwalter.

It’s the program’s first-ever state championship.

“This year was definitely our best chance. We knew that from the beginning but to actually win it – it’s a crazy grind, but yeah an awesome feeling,” said senior Camden Hurst.

Hurst recorded a double-double for the Blazers in the title game, scoring game-high 23 points and grabbing ten rebounds.

It was the perfect send off for their seniors, who have helped lead Lancaster Mennonite to the three straight district champions. They finally have won the big one.

“It’s a really special moment. I’m never going to be able to play with these guys again, but it was so fun while it lasted. This is my favorite team I’ve ever been on. It was a great senior year,” said David Weaver, who also had a double-double with 15 points and ten rebounds.

But the moment will never fade in Blazer history.

“This is the biggest accomplishment we’ve ever had in basketball for Lancaster Mennonite,” said senior guard Savier Sumrall, who added ten points in the title game. “We are the first team to ever do it, it’s just really humbling.”