PHOENIX, Az. (WHTM) – The Texas Rangers shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 to win the 2023 World Series, their first in franchise history, with one Lancaster, Pennsylvania native earning a ring.

Outfielder Travis Jankowski was at-bat nine times during his first postseason run. The 32-year-old had three hits, two runs, and two RBI in the race to the Championship.

“Travis always was able to produce at the most important moments for his team,” Terry Klugh, the athletic director during Jankowski’s high school career and now principal at Lancaster Catholic High School, said.

Jankowski graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School.

“Lancaster Catholic is incredibly proud of Travis Jankowski, Class of ’09. To the best of our knowledge, he is the first Catholic High Crusader to win the world championship in his or her sport,” Joe Sahd, vice president of advancement at the school, said.

This season, Jankowski had a .263 batting average with 65 hits, 34 runs, one home run and 30 RBI. Jankowski stole 19 bases throughout the campaign.

This was Jankowski’s first season with Texas. Jankowski previously played for the Mariners, the Mets, the Phillies, the Reds, and the Padres.

Injuries have played a role in Jankowski’s career, but he has always found ways to bounce back.

“He sees those challenges not as setbacks but he saw them I’m sure as opportunities to heal, reflect, and come back as strong as ever,” Klugh said.

The Central Pennsylvania native was drafted in 2012 by the San Diego Padres in Round C-A.