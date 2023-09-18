Tennis Central National Junior Tennis League from Lancaster, Pa. at the U.S. Open

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Young athletes from Tennis Central of Lancaster, Pennsylvania were able to travel to the US Open where they created lifelong memories.

“What I loved about going to the US Open was getting to experience that moment of seeing live tennis with all of my counselors that I worked with over the summer and seeing the pros practice,” said 12th grader Mystique Avellanet.

In addition to watching their idols compete, the children were able to play tennis matches on the same court as the stars.

“I liked hitting on the court because it made me feel like a real pro,” said 9th grader Londyn Pugh.

The kids also got to meet some of the pros, even getting their tennis balls signed by some of them.

This was an opportunity for these young tennis players to experience their favorite sport at the highest level. Pugh was excited to watch her favorite player Coco Gauff in person.

“She gives me inspiration because she’s so good at a young age,” Pugh said.

It wasn’t just a special moment for the kids, but for their parents as well.

“I was excited for them because I knew they were looking really forward to it,” said one of the player’s parents Zenaida Romero. “It was a great experience for them.”

The US Open concluded on Sept. 10, with Pugh’s idol Gauff winning the women’s singles title, but these young tennis enthusiasts will never forget the memories they made.