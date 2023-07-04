CHARLESTON, Wv. (WHTM) – With last night’s loss to the Charleston Dirty Birds, the Lancaster Barnstormers split the series 2-2.

The competition began on June 30, with the Barnstormers scraping up a 4-3 win after two runs in the ninth inning. Lancaster held the lead over Charleston until the eighth inning when the Dirty Birds went up one run, forcing the Barnstormers to make a comeback.

Saturday brought back-to-back victories for Lancaster, with the Barnstormers shooting ahead 10-4 in the matchup. Lancaster once again had to come from behind after Charleston tied it at two a piece in the fourth inning and bulldozed ahead with a run in the sixth. Lancaster tied the game again in the ninth inning to force the extra playing time.

That extra inning proved vital to Lancaster, who fired off seven runs for the 10-4 win. Joseph Carpenter hit a solo homer in the effort and Trayvon Robinson hit a home run, scoring two of his teammates.

The next two games went to the Dirty Birds. Charleston nearly swept Lancaster on Sunday, grabbing a 7-1 win. Lancaster’s lone run was in the top of the first off a fielding error. Yesterday’s conclusion of the series went to Charleston 5-3. Ariel Sandoval homered in the loss.

The Barnstormers start a six-game home streak tonight, starting with a three-game series against the Long Island Ducks. The game is set for 6 p.m. and post-game fireworks are scheduled to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Lancaster is 24-33 entering this next stretch of games.