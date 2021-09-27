Lancaster’s Casey Kaufhold wins first U.S. women’s medal at world championships in 33 years

YANKTON, USA – SEPTEMBER 26: In this handout image provided by the World Archery Federation, Casey Kaufhold of USA during the Women’s recurve finals during the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships on September 26, 2021 in Yankton, South Dakota, USA. (Photo by Dean Alberga/Handout/World Archery Federation via Getty Images )

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster’s own Casey Kaufhold won the silver medal at the World Archery Championships, the first for a U.S. woman in 33 years.

The Conestoga Valley High School senior won the silver medal on Sunday in Yankton, South Dakota. She lost to Korea’s Jang Minhee 6-0 in the final.

“I literally thought of it as I have nothing to lose,” Kaufhold told USA Archery. “I’m 17 and I’ve only been shooting international tournaments for, like, three years so why hold back? I put everything out there, didn’t hold back pretty much and that was my main goal, to leave it all out there on the stage.”

YANKTON, USA – SEPTEMBER 26: In this handout image provided by the World Archery Federation, Casey Kaufhold of USA during the Women’s recurve finals during the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships on September 26, 2021 in Yankton, South Dakota, USA. (Photo by Dean Alberga/Handout/World Archery Federation via Getty Images )

YANKTON, USA – SEPTEMBER 26: In this handout image provided by the World Archery Federation, Casey Kaufhold of USA during the Women’s recurve finals during the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships on September 26, 2021 in Yankton, South Dakota, USA. (Photo by Dean Alberga/Handout/World Archery Federation via Getty Images )

YANKTON, USA – SEPTEMBER 26: In this handout image provided by the World Archery Federation, Casey Kaufhold of USA during the Women’s recurve finals during the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships on September 26, 2021 in Yankton, South Dakota, USA. (Photo by Dean Alberga/Handout/World Archery Federation via Getty Images )

The 17-year-old Kaufhold is coming off her first Olympic appearance where she finished 17th in recurve archery.

This was her first world championship final appearance. Earlier this year she broke the under-21 world record in the 72-arrow, 70-meter qualification round in the Olympuc Trials. She was the first junior to shoot higher than 680 with a score of 682 out of 720 points.

On Sunday, Kaufhold upset the Olympic golf medalist, An San, in the semifinals by a score of 6-2.