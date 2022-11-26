READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Cocalico was the last team to make the District lll Class 5A tournament, the 12th an final seed. But their belief in each other never wavered and the last team in the tournament ended up being the last team standing after the Eagles took down undefeated Exeter Township 34-14 in the district title game.

“This whole playoff ride has been such – it’s something they write stories about, movies about,” said Cocalico head coach Bryan Strohl. “(I’m) blessed to be surrounded by this group.”

The Eagles are the first 12-seed to ever win the district crown. They had to go through two unbeaten teams, Exeter and Solanco, to get there.

“We came into the week as underdogs expectedly and we all kind of believed in each other and we came out here and did our job and it means the world to me. I think it means the world to everyone here,” said Cocalico senior captain Chuckie Drain.”

It’s Cocalico’s first district title since 2019 and now the Eagles advance to the state tournament.