Leagues will meet to decide the future of high school winter sports in PA

High school sports could face another delay as schools around the midstate meet this week to discuss the start date for the winter sports season.

Mid-Penn Conference will meet Tuesday to discuss its winter sports plan.

Athletic directors from Lancaster Lebanon League plan to meet Wednesday morning to vote on a possible postponement to the season.

York Adams met last week and chose to move forward with winter sports on a normal schedule, and will allow schools to compete against non-conference opponents.

Winter practices were set to begin on Friday, November 20th for basketball, bowling, competitive spirit, gymnastics, indoor track & field, rifle, swimming & diving, and wrestling. The first possible date for competitions under the original schedule would be December 11th.

PIAA’s Board of Directors is set to meet Wednesday for its regularly scheduled meeting. In October, PIAA Executive Director Bob Lombardi said he was “cautiously optimistic” that winter sports would be able to start on time.