ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon Valley College announced Thursday that head football coach Joe Buehler will retire after seven years leading the program and 19 years on staff.

J.R. Drake, a 2009 graduate who played and coached with Buehler, will serve as acting head coach for the 2023 season.

Buehler, a 1989 graduate, led the Dutchmen to a 5-3 conference record last year to qualify for the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series for the first time.

“I would not be the man I am today without LVC and LVC athletics,” said Buehler. “I’m so appreciative of the leadership of Rick Beard and Stacey Hollinger [associate athletic director and senior woman administrator]. “We, as LVC coaches, are fortunate to have such an impact on the lives of our young student-athletes. Winning is a lot of fun, but positively influencing and guiding them toward fulfilling, ethical, and successful lives is far more important.”

Buehler finished his career with a 24-37 record with one All-American, one All-Conference/ Football Senior Scholar-Athlete of the Year, three All-Regions, and 34 All-Conference selections.

“Joe has been a vital part of Dutchmen football – as an all-conference player, assistant coach, and head coach – for nearly a quarter century,” said athletic director Rick Beard. “As a lifelong friend and professional colleague, I am thrilled that he’s retiring after posting the program’s best conference record since 2017 last fall. He’s leaving his alma mater with a lot of talent and laid the foundation for us to build to future success.”