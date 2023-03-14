HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — After a legendary career spanning five decades, legendary field hockey coach Linda Kreiser has retired from Lower Dauphin.

Kreiser became Lower Dauphin’s head coach in the 1978-79 season, going 9-2 and winning a conference title. Her success continued over the next 44 years with the Falcons earning seven state championships, 16 District 3 championships and more than 800 career victories.

“I am filled with extreme gratitude for the opportunity I was given 45 years ago to be the varsity head coach,” she said in her resignation letter. “I learned over the years that the LDFH program is not about one person – it is about team, tradition, love and joy. I learned that from Miss Bea Hallman, who founded the program in 1963, who was my coach in high school. She was my mentor as a young athlete and she was there for me when I became a coach.”

Her last state title coming just this past season. On November 19, 2022, LD defeated Wilson 3-2 in overtime to claim the Class 3A state crown.

Coach Kreiser announced her resignation in a letter to the school last week.

In the fall, the Lower Dauphin field hockey program will celebrate its 60th year. Kreiser has been involved in 50 of those years as a player, junior high coach and varsity coach.

“The time is right for me to pass the reins to the next coach,” Kreiser said. “I love the game of field hockey and I love LDFH. I will always be a member of the LDFH family and I am not going away. I have appreciated my time and I have been deeply rewarded in so many ways.”

The school says Kreiser plans to continue being involved in the LDFH program as a volunteer coach.